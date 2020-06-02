Senior MP joins Coca-Cola, Lloyd's and more at PRWeek Crisis Comms - discount tickets available

A very limited number of tickets will be available for £95 over the next few days - the standard price is £195. The coronavirus will feature heavily at Crisis Communications, which takes place on 30 June - click here for more information and to book your place.

Julian Hunt, vice president, public affairs, communications and sustainability GB at Coca-Cola European Partners, will discuss the soft drink company's comms response during the pandemic.

CAA comms director Richard Stephenson will talk about how the organisation has been able to reassure airlines and customers amid restrictions imposed by COVID-19. He will also discuss lessons behind the comms operation of Project Matterhorn, the programme to 'repatriate' the public following Thomas Cook's collapse last year.

Alison Levett, regional media engagement manager at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, will discuss how the charity has adapted its crisis strategy under COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Anil Ranchod and Stephanie Kane, senior comms figures at the Stroke Association and Avast respectively, will focus on managing social media as part of a wider crisis response.

And Jo Scott, chief marketing & communications officer at Lloyd’s, will look at safeguarding reputation and addressing workplace issues in the wake of #MeToo.

Joe Rankin, head of comms at London City Airport, and James Melville-Ross, senior MD - Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting, will talk about adapting to the new world of crisis management. Melville-Ross and his colleague Adam Davidson, senior director at FTI, will also discuss managing a breaking story.

Damian Collins MP, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, will join a panel session on "Fake news and politicisation: how has the political climate affected trust in the media?". He will be joined by Will Moy, CEO of fact checking organisation Full Fact.

More speakers and panelists will be confirmed at a later date.

Click here for more information and to book.