Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

#BlackOutTuesday. Several entertainment PR shops, including Carver PR, Fifteen East Media Group and Buzz Entertainment, are planning to shut down on Tuesday to honor George Floyd. Additionally, the group Women in PR called for “PR Industry Blackout Tuesday” in an Instagram post. Their action follows the lead of the music industry, which is hosting Black Out Tuesday to protest police violence and racism.

TikTok is also participating in Black Out Tuesday. The social video app said it will shut down its Sounds page, turning off all playlists and campaigns “to observe a moment of reflection and action.” The platform also pledged a $3 million donation to nonprofits that help the black community and a separate $1 million donation to address racial injustice and inequality. In a blog post on Monday, TikTok’s U.S. GM Vanessa Pappas and director of creator community Kudzi Chikumbu laid out a series of actions the platform plans to take to address criticisms that its recommendation algorithm suppresses black creators, such as launching a “creator diversity council.”

Brands shouldn’t stay silent on racial inequality, according to a survey released Tuesday morning by data intelligence company Morning Consult. It found that 71% of Americans want business leaders to address racial inequality in the U.S., while 64% believe it’s important for them to help handle the protests and demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter (22%) of adults surveyed said that they would have a less favorable view of a brand if it didn’t make an official statement.

“Protesters dispersed with tear gas so Trump could pose at church.” That’s a real New York Times headline from last night. After President Donald Trump said from the Rose Garden Monday that he would return order to American streets using the military if widespread violence isn't quelled, peaceful protesters were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets so Trump could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo-op. Trump took the photo in response to criticism for sheltering in a bunker during protests outside the White House, according to reports. Current and former clergy of the historic church expressed furor over Trump’s visit.

North 6th Agency has launched a financial communications offering via a deal with the Berlin Group. The Enterprise Value Services offering will be led by Lawrence Delaney, Jr., the Berlin Group’s chairman. PRWeek has all the details.