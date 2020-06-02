Jaguar Land Rover appoints new corporate affairs director

Thorp was previously responsible business director at Jaguar Land Rover and senior product PR manager for Land Rover, prior to which he was part of the European comms team at Nissan.

He is responsible for corporate communications, including all internal communications, and Responsible Business activities such as CSR and corporate sustainability.

He now reports to global legal director Keith Benjamin.

"At Jaguar Land Rover, Destination Zero is our defined vision to shape future mobility: zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. Our ambition is to make our societies safer and our environment cleaner,” Benjamin said.

“During these unprecedented times, this vision and ambition has become more important than ever before and our Corporate Affairs function has a significant role to play to help deliver this.

“I am delighted to welcome Chris and the Corporate Affairs team to the Office of the General Counsel. I am confident that collectively we can strengthen further the Jaguar Land Rover brand globally.”