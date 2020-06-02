Hill+Knowlton Strategies gains major tourism account in South Korea

Following a pitch, Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies has been appointed by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as its agency of record for the seventh consecutive year in Seoul. The new contract will commence in May and will last for an additional two years.

The partnership will continue to include media strategy, external communications, content creation, PR event coordination, as well as reinforcing online and social media communications.

"Operating amid a global pandemic, we are honoured that the Singapore Tourism Board has extended our partnership as their trusted advisors," said H+K president of Asia, HS Chung. "We have had great success over the past six years providing end to end integrated communication strategy and execution for STB."

Serene Woon, STB's area director for Korea said: "Through our continued partnership with Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies, we are confident and look forward to bringing more innovative and engaging programmes to our Korean audiences in these times of unprecedented change."

