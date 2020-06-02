Malaysian agency expands to Southeast Asia and Australia

Kuala Lumpur-based agency Citrine One has launched its international Citrine One Global to provide multi-tier strategic comms services in multiple territories in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia.

Citrine One Global is an alliance positioned as a gateway for Malaysian businesses seeking comms services in new markets, and for international businesses looking for a footing in Malaysia and other SEA markets. The alliance aims to leverage inter-referral and coordination within its alliance for smooth message deliveries across markets.

Other affiliates within the alliance are Ardent Communications (Philippines & Vietnam), Ying Communications (Singapore), IMAGI PR (Indonesia) and Bass PR (Australia). This list of affiliates is expected to grow in the near future.

Heading up the alliance is Junaidi Asmara Rosly, managing partner of Citrine One Global. Rosly is a specialist with over a decade of local and regional comms experience in various fields including consumer electronics, F&B, tech start-ups, government services, and creative multimedia industries.

"We need to do business differently and collaborative partnerships have worked well for us locally where we work with experts and other agencies from different fields in marketing and communications to offer extensive services to our clients," said Ivlynn Yap Cheng Theng, founder and principal consultant of Citrine One.

"This idea is now being taken to a larger scale with our global arm. This is the manifestation of the valued professional and business partnerships we have cultivated over the years with our affiliates."

