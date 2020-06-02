Entertainment PR shops to shut down for #BlackOutTuesday

NEW YORK: Several entertainment PR shops are planning to shut down on June 2, following the lead of the music industry in honoring George Floyd on #BlackOutTuesday.

We will be closed on Tuesday, June 2 in solidarity with #publicistsfortheculture for #BlackOutTuesday ????????? pic.twitter.com/3JPFa1yXP9 — Fifteen East Media (@FifteenEast_MG) June 1, 2020

Megan Carver, MD of U.K.-based Carver PR, said that she and her team wanted to go beyond social media activism after learning about #BlackOutTuesday.

“I had spent the weekend thinking what the hell can we do to help, and my team contacted me asking the same question, too. We represent a number of people who regularly use their social platforms to speak out against racism and to support the black community, and just liking or retweeting a post isn’t and will never be enough,” she said, via email. “Silence is betrayal, and so when I saw a U.S. record label post #TheShowMustBePaused and #BlackOutTuesday we immediately said as a team we wanted to take a stand and publicly show our support.”

Carver added that “it never felt like a decision to participate.”

“It felt and still does feel like an absolute necessity to better the lives of black people, to ask difficult questions and change the narrative,” she said. “It is not black people’s responsibility to end racism and bigotry. It is everyone’s responsibility, no matter how uncomfortable that may make us."

The account @TheShowMustBePaused began tweeting early Monday morning, using the hashtag of the same name that has been disseminated by record labels and a handful of entertainment PR firms.

The group Women in PR has also called for “PR Industry Blackout Tuesday” in an Instagram post on Monday.

Representatives from Women in PR could not be immediately reached for comment.