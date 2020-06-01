Muck Rack launches Public Relations Management platform

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has launched the Public Relations Management platform, which promotes remote collaboration.

The platform is integrated with Muck Rack’s existing media database and its monitoring and analytics tools. It also has integrations with Google’s Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook email platforms.

Modeled on customer relationship management in sales and marketing, PRM will serve as a system of record and help PR teams focus on common data sets and workflows, the company said.

“PR has never really had a system of record, the way a sales team would use CRM or a marketing team would use marketing automation,” said Muck Rack CEO Greg Galant. “There’s a greater need than ever in the world we’re in now. With everyone working remotely, you really need to have all the data in one place to know, for example, the relationship history with a journalist, or which metrics are going to be tracked.”

Galant added that the platform is intuitive to use and requires less training than a traditional CRM.

One widely reported drawback of some CRM systems is the reluctance of sales representatives to update records in a timely fashion.

“We think the reason PR teams haven’t used CRM software, like Salesforce, is it’s too much work. Sales teams can employ someone to work on sales operations, but there’s no one on a PR team whose job is just to use technology,” said Galant. “The fundamental difference with PRM is that we’re taking ownership of keeping the data up-to-date. When a journalist changes jobs, for example, the PR team doesn’t have to update that information; we update it centrally.”

Customers can also add data to their own instance of PRM, which is available to Muck Rack customers at no additional cost.

The COVID-19 pandemic underlines the need for this kind of technology, added Galant.

“It’s been in our DNA for a while, because we’re remote first. Half our team is distributed across the world. Even before the pandemic, a lot of companies had teams spread across different offices, and traveling for work, but the trend to remote work has just been accelerated by a decade,” said Galant. “We think this will now be an essential tool for any PR team.”