North 6th Agency launches IR, enterprise offering via deal with Berlin Group

NEW YORK: North 6th Agency is launching a financial communications offering via a deal with the Berlin Group.

The Enterprise Value Services offering will be led by Lawrence Delaney, Jr., the Berlin Group’s chairman. Three other full-time staffers will provide investor relations, analyst and investor outreach and financial communications services. The group will help clients define and reach valuation targets, prepare for IPOs, manage investor relations and shareholder communications and prepare for liquidity events.

N6A CEO Matt Rizzetta said his firm’s investments in the Berlin Group include a combination of cash, resources and profit sharing.

Delaney said that aside from finishing a few of the Berlin Group’s existing commitments, he and his staff will be fully focused on the new offering at North 6th.

N6A will also draw on a small network of advisers to round out the offering, including Catherine McGarvey, former VP at First Amalgamated Bank; N6A president and chief revenue officer Al DiGuido and N6A CFO Jim Morris.

“We’ve been looking at the IR category for years,” Rizzetta said. “We made the decision to bring it in house five months ago. Since then, we’ve had conversations with a number of key IR firms as candidates to lead the practice. Larry and I started talking two months ago...then we signed the deal three to four weeks ago.”

Rizzetta said the addition of IR services is the next step in North 6th’s plan to offer a full suite of services.

“We have all earned media capabilities already,” he said. “We added the amplification piece with the Magnetik deal and the only missing piece was shareholder specific services, IR or analyst relations and valuation services for early stage clients.”

Last month, N6A made a strategic investment in New York City-based interactive marketing agency Magnetik with plans to move to full ownership once the integration is complete.

N6A’s next deals will be for specialized PR firms, said Rizzetta, adding that he wants to complete two more transactions before the end of the year.

“The next sort of M&A moves we make will be targeting strong, specialized firms with an eye to PR firms in certain industries that may have taken a little bit of a step back in the current environment but [are still strong],” he said. “The consumer, luxury, travel and food and beverage spaces will be the next moves you’ll see.”