How 26 brands and their leaders are speaking up for the black community

Some brands are putting their money where their mouth is. Other companies are putting out simple statements. And certain companies are postponing marketing campaigns to avoid looking tone-deaf in the wake of George’s Floyd’s death.

Here’s a selection of how brands and their leaders are communicating across social media and to news outlets as protests rage around the country.

Executives speak up

Facebook

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that the company “has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don’t amplify bias.” Facebook pledged $10 million to fight racial injustice.

Apple

In addition to donating to groups such as the Equal Justice Initiative, Apple will also offer a two-for-one match for employee donations this month. CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees on Sunday that protections for people are “still not universally applied” as he discussed discrimination and inequality in the U.S.

BP

CEO Bernard Looney outlined in a LinkedIn post what his company is doing to help. “I want to be clear that BP works hard to be a diverse, inclusive, respectful workplace and that we will not tolerate any sort of discrimination or harassment – anywhere,” he said.

McDonald’s

Proud to work for a company like @McDonalds with leaders like @ErlingerJoe who step up and take a stand during situations like this. We must do better as a country. https://t.co/7b85kmv1Ki on @LinkedIn — David Tovar (@dwtovar) May 30, 2020

Merck

CEO Kenneth Frazier told CNBC that business leaders can be a “unifying force” in helping to calm a nation convulsed by protests over police brutality and economic destruction from the coronavirus.

“What the African-American community sees in that videotape is that this African-American man, who could be me or any other African-American man, is being treated as less than human,” he told the network.

BET

Founder Robert Johnson told CNBC that the government should pay $14 trillion for reparations to reduce racial inequality. "Now is the time to go big" to keep the country from splitting into separate and unequal societies, he said.



Target

Uber

We stand with the Black community.

We stand with those peacefully protesting injustice, hatred and racism.

We stand in support of orgs like @eji_org and @policingequity working to make America more just for all. https://t.co/ItYMeAwoSi — Uber (@Uber) May 31, 2020

Airbnb

Black lives matter. We stand with those using their voices and peacefully calling for justice, fairness and racial equality. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) May 31, 2020

Citi

“I’m proud to work at Citi, an organization that cherishes diversity and inclusion and is willing to stand up for those values when they are threatened.” -#Citi CFO Mark Mason https://t.co/jpW1uSe7uI #StandForProgress — Citi (@Citi) May 29, 2020

Brands change plans

EA Sports

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

Wendy’s

We’re moving National Roast Day because there are going to be better times for it. Love you guys. — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 29, 2020

Questionable tweets

Wicked the Musical

so are y'all going to acknowledge the tone deaf tweet you put up, then deleted, without an explanation? i assume there are zero people of color employed on your digital team. i promise you no one was waiting on a response from wicked the musical's twitter to begin with. https://t.co/9Sac6AcnSM pic.twitter.com/TsQKjvpAJg — joe (@maloonds) May 31, 2020

Dallas Mavericks

We will NOT stand for injustice, inequity, and disparity. pic.twitter.com/DfvHRvPiJE — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 1, 2020

And here’s what other brands have been saying…

Amazon

Girl Scouts

To every person who has faced racism in the eye, we see you. We hear you. We respect you. We stand with you. ?? pic.twitter.com/vhNkNi0Qch — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) June 1, 2020

Barbie

Nike

Adidas

Together is how we move forward. ?

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at ??) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

PlayStation

Twitter

Racism does not adhere to social distancing.



Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis. ?? pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

Nextdoor

Black lives matter.?

?

You are not alone.?

Everyone should feel safe in their neighborhood. ?

?

Reach out. Listen. Take action. pic.twitter.com/PVCYdA9Xrj — Nextdoor (@Nextdoor) May 31, 2020

YouTube

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

NFL

My Black is Beautiful

Netflix