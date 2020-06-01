How 26 brands and their leaders are speaking up for the black community

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier is among the business leaders calling for action.

News
A protester in London this weekend. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Some brands are putting their money where their mouth is. Other companies are putting out simple statements. And certain companies are postponing marketing campaigns to avoid looking tone-deaf in the wake of George’s Floyd’s death. 

Here’s a selection of how brands and their leaders are communicating across social media and to news outlets as protests rage around the country. 

Executives speak up

Facebook
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that the company “has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don’t amplify bias.” Facebook pledged $10 million to fight racial injustice. 

Apple
In addition to donating to groups such as the Equal Justice Initiative, Apple will also offer a two-for-one match for employee donations this month. CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees on Sunday that protections for people are “still not universally applied” as he discussed discrimination and inequality in the U.S. 

BP
CEO Bernard Looney outlined in a LinkedIn post what his company is doing to help. “I want to be clear that BP works hard to be a diverse, inclusive, respectful workplace and that we will not tolerate any sort of discrimination or harassment – anywhere,” he said.

McDonald’s

Merck
CEO Kenneth Frazier told CNBC that business leaders can be a “unifying force” in helping to calm a nation convulsed by protests over police brutality and economic destruction from the coronavirus. 

“What the African-American community sees in that videotape is that this African-American man, who could be me or any other African-American man, is being treated as less than human,” he told the network. 

BET
Founder Robert Johnson told CNBC that the government should pay $14 trillion for reparations to reduce racial inequality. "Now is the time to go big" to keep the country from splitting into separate and unequal societies, he said.

Target

Uber

Airbnb

Citi

Brands change plans

EA Sports

Wendy’s

Questionable tweets

Wicked the Musical

Dallas Mavericks

And here’s what other brands have been saying…

Amazon

Girl Scouts

Barbie

Nike

Adidas

PlayStation

Twitter

Nextdoor

YouTube

NFL

My Black is Beautiful

Netflix

