TBWA\RAAD launches social media service for business leaders

Livebosses provides strategic guidance for CEOs and executives to communicate through social media about their company, their initiatives, social responsibilities and leadership.

Livebosses, which goes beyond crisis management, features a three-month training programme, including an analysis of CEO social media presence, a personal presence scorecard for senior leaders, message development, editorial planning and training.

It has launched amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which a broad range of business leaders – including Virgin Group founder Richard Branson – have made missteps when communicating on social media.

A recent study by Brunswick Group found that 80 per cent of employees expect to hear from their chief executive on social media, while another study, by the Livebosses team, found that 76 per cent of CEOs have increased their post frequency on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

While there has been an 32 per cent rise in post frequency, the average business leader has posted less than twice per month in the COVID-19 period, which Livebosses said is far too infrequently to establish a beneficial engagement with stakeholders.

Dan Leach, general manager of Eleven PR within the TBWA\RAAD group, is leading Livebosses for the Middle East.

"COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for every business and business leader. More than ever, CEOs should be using social platforms to communicate regularly and concisely, both internally and externally, to build confidence, and eliminate confusion, frustration and chaos,” he said.

“Livebosses provides CEOs and senior executives with the data, strategy guidance and creativity to elevate their professional social media presence and connect with their employees in a meaningful way."

Leading the Livebosses unit globally is Nicolas Bordas, vice-president of International at TBWA. He said: “People want to hear from their employers in turbulent times, and not just through traditional internal communications channels. CEOs are seen as the most credible sources of information, but not enough of them are using their voice. It is extremely important for leaders to not ‘go dark’ in [a] crisis.”

TBWA\RAAD was established in the UAE in 2000 and operates a team of more than 1,000 people across four main divisions: advertising, digital, shopper marketing and public relations.