Coronavirus live blog: The impact on PR and comms

1 JUNE
• PR and content agency TVC has become one of the first major casualties of the COVID-19 crisis, as it is to close as a standalone business after 22 years, as part of cutbacks by owner The Economist Group.
• Top of the Month: Airbnb CEO gets 'human' tone right amid redundancies.
• Industry leaders are getting more confident about the future of their own organisations as the coronavirus crisis continues, new research suggests.
28 MAY
• Nine out of ten Tory comms pros say they will advocate for flexible working or working from home arrangements when the pandemic is over, according to a new survey from Conservatives in Communications.
27 MAY
• The Cumming furore has, inevitably, given rise to some humorous reaction on social media. We liked this one in particular, which gives a nod to another PRWeek favourite...
Now I know how that John Lewis guy feels#dominiccummings— Bernard Castle (@bernardTcastle) May 27, 2020
• From ‘poorly polishing a turd’ to ‘a lesson in self preservation’ - PR chiefs have reacted to the now infamous Dominic Cummings press conference.
• In non-Cummings news, new research suggests the public want brands to move 'beyond crisis' and be more 'playful'.
• Back to Dom, and has the Government’s decision to back Cummings ‘trashed’ its own public health message? Five public health and healthcare agency comms professionals give their views.
26 MAY
• After a weekend dominated by a certain Mr Cummings, PRWeek has all the plenty of reaction from the communications industry... starting with PR leaders saying the ‘Trumpian’ Cummings defence is a ‘Government comms disaster that could prove deadly’.
• A behavioural scientist tells PRWeek that Cummings' transgression means that 'more people are likely to bend the rules'.
• Our commentator goes a step further, claiming the Government’s failure to keep ‘on message’ could be a matter of life and death.
22 MAY
• ‘Hats off to this borderline cocky and humorous campaign’ – Alec Samways, CEO and head of creative strategy at Splendid Communications, picks his Creative Hits & Misses of the Week.
• From the editor-in-chief: 'We're going back to work, but how much have we changed?'
• In the absence of pubs and festivals, how have alcohol brands adapted to life in lockdown?
• More on brands, with Pumpkin PR founder and chief executive Sarah Owen claiming they should take a lesson from the personal during the pandemic.
• 'Effective internal comms during COVID-19 could be the difference between success or failure,' says Sky Creative Agency head of communications Dan Walsh.
21 MAY
• "Furloughing has been a lifesaver" – the leadership of new (merged) agency M&C Saatchi Talk has sung the praises of Government support that allowed it to place staff on furlough, rather than having to make "heavy decisions".
• Interpublic Group has opened some international locations, but 'will not rush back' to all offices.
• "COVID-19 has given us a hybrid Parliament and a form of politics that forces us to adapt," says Fraser Raleigh, associate director at Newington Communications and former Conservative special adviser.
20 MAY
• Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi has invited an illustrious group of A-list Hollywood stars to read James and the Giant Peach during lockdown.
• Gousto, the recipe box delivery brand, is inviting consumers to a virtual dinner party with Nick Grimshaw, Paloma Faith, Katherine Ryan and David Haye.
19 MAY
• WPP chief executive Mark Read has laid out plans for employees’ return to work, stressing that it will be a "slow and measured process".
• Managing a job and children at the same time is challenging. Here’s how employers can get the most out of PR parents without placing unnecessary pressure on them.
• Has Freuds kept its promise to retain all staff during the coronavirus crisis? Chief executive Arlo Brady talks to PRWeek, while Grayling and Cicero/AMO chiefs also provide updates on their commitments to staff.
• The PR industry’s greatest challenge is to fight the coronavirus infodemic, argues Drew Benvie, founder and CEO of Battenhall.
18 MAY
• Look After has secured a network of 250 volunteers and seven charity partners, keeping furloughed and out of work comms professionals busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
• The pandemic has brought the skills of journalists working in PR to the fore, argues Grant Feller, managing director of GF-Media