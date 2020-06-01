Coronavirus live blog: The impact on PR and comms

1 JUNE

• PR and content agency TVC has become one of the first major casualties of the COVID-19 crisis, as it is to close as a standalone business after 22 years, as part of cutbacks by owner The Economist Group.

• Top of the Month: Airbnb CEO gets 'human' tone right amid redundancies.

Industry leaders are getting more confident about the future of their own organisations as the coronavirus crisis continues, new research suggests.

28 MAY

• Nine out of ten Tory comms pros say they will advocate for flexible working or working from home arrangements when the pandemic is over, according to a new survey from Conservatives in Communications. 

27 MAY

• The Cumming furore has, inevitably, given rise to some humorous reaction on social media. We liked this one in particular, which gives a nod to another PRWeek favourite...

• From ‘poorly polishing a turd’ to ‘a lesson in self preservation’ - PR chiefs have reacted to the now infamous Dominic Cummings press conference.

• In non-Cummings news, new research suggests the public want brands to move 'beyond crisis' and be more 'playful'.

• Back to Dom, and has the Government’s decision to back Cummings ‘trashed’ its own public health message? Five public health and healthcare agency comms professionals give their views.

26 MAY

• After a weekend dominated by a certain Mr Cummings, PRWeek has all the plenty of reaction from the communications industry... starting with PR leaders saying the ‘Trumpian’ Cummings defence is a ‘Government comms disaster that could prove deadly’.

• A behavioural scientist tells PRWeek that Cummings' transgression means that 'more people are likely to bend the rules'.

• Our commentator goes a step further, claiming the Government’s failure to keep ‘on message’ could be a matter of life and death.

22 MAY

• ‘Hats off to this borderline cocky and humorous campaign’ – Alec Samways, CEO and head of creative strategy at Splendid Communications, picks his Creative Hits & Misses of the Week.

• From the editor-in-chief: 'We're going back to work, but how much have we changed?'

• In the absence of pubs and festivals, how have alcohol brands adapted to life in lockdown?

• More on brands, with Pumpkin PR founder and chief executive Sarah Owen claiming they should take a lesson from the personal during the pandemic.

'Effective internal comms during COVID-19 could be the difference between success or failure,' says Sky Creative Agency head of communications Dan Walsh. 

21 MAY

"Furloughing has been a lifesaver" – the leadership of new (merged) agency M&C Saatchi Talk has sung the praises of Government support that allowed it to place staff on furlough, rather than having to make "heavy decisions".

Interpublic Group has opened some international locations, but 'will not rush back' to all offices.

• "COVID-19 has given us a hybrid Parliament and a form of politics that forces us to adapt," says Fraser Raleigh, associate director at Newington Communications and former Conservative special adviser.

20 MAY

• Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi has invited an illustrious group of A-list Hollywood stars to read James and the Giant Peach during lockdown.

• Gousto, the recipe box delivery brand, is inviting consumers to a virtual dinner party with Nick Grimshaw, Paloma Faith, Katherine Ryan and David Haye.

19 MAY

WPP chief executive Mark Read has laid out plans for employees’ return to work, stressing that it will be a "slow and measured process".

• Managing a job and children at the same time is challenging. Here’s how employers can get the most out of PR parents without placing unnecessary pressure on them.

• Has Freuds kept its promise to retain all staff during the coronavirus crisis? Chief executive Arlo Brady talks to PRWeek, while Grayling and Cicero/AMO chiefs also provide updates on their commitments to staff.

• The PR industry’s greatest challenge is to fight the coronavirus infodemic, argues Drew Benvie, founder and CEO of Battenhall.

18 MAY

• Look After has secured a network of 250 volunteers and seven charity partners, keeping furloughed and out of work comms professionals busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

• The pandemic has brought the skills of journalists working in PR to the fore, argues Grant Feller, managing director of GF-Media

