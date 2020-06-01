Dragonbridge expands into Middle East, hires former Ritz-Carlton PR director

Based in Bahrain, Hardt brings more than 20 years’ experience in corporate and consumer communications, including the past 14 years working in the Gulf region.

She previously worked as head of marcomms at the Gulf Downstream Association and held several roles, including PR director, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

She has worked across a range of industry sectors, from hospitality, aviation, tourism and destination management to oil and gas and non-profits.

“I am delighted to be collaborating with the fabulous team at Dragonbridge,” Hardt said. “The Gulf region presents a wealth of opportunity for a company with the range and expertise we can offer, and I look forward to supporting the agency’s business presence there as a part of that team going forward.”

Dragonbridge Communications is a b2b PR and brand communications specialist that was founded by Bern Guly in 2018.

It is headquartered in London with operations in Europe, North America and Asia. Hardt will spearhead its expansion into the Middle East.

Guly said he has known Hardt for more than 10 years.

“Having worked around the globe with a strong presence in the Middle East, Claudia also has a deep understanding of the different corporate cultures and communications channels,” he said.

“Her passion for the spoken and written word, as well as her infectious enthusiasm for PR and media business, will help Dragonbridge to deliver real competitive advantage for our clients in the region across all communications strategies.”

