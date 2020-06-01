Facebook Singapore calls it quits with Weber Shandwick

Effective immediately, Facebook Singapore has picked Singapore-based AKA Asia to handle PR duties, taking over from Weber Shandwick. A team has been put together at AKA to service the client.

This win signals a trend in the region of giant tech corporations choosing to work with small-to-medium sized independent networks. Recently, we reported that The Hofman Agency took over the Twitter account from Golin, and the same agency reportedly works with Twitch as well. Google Singapore, meanwhile, went with local agency Tate Anzur following a review in 2017.

PRWeek Asia has reached out to AKA Asia for more details.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia