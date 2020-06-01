Industry chiefs 'increasingly confident about the future'

The PRCA Confidence Tracker survey asked senior agency and in-house comms professionals: 'How confident do you feel about the future of your organisation right now?'

One quarter of respondents said they were "very confident", and 54 per cent "quite confident". Meanwhile, four per cent were "not very confident", and the same proportion were "not confident at all".

That leaves a net positivity score of +71 points; up from +61 points on the previous tracker on 6 May, and almost double the net positivity score of +36 points when the Tracker was launched on 31 March.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said: "Our industry grows more confident about its future with every week that passes. Confidence levels have doubled since lockdown began, with industry leaders now seeing the clear prospect of recovery, and being confident that their restructuring plans are sound."



