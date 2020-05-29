Just briefly

People moves

COLUMBUS, OHIO

Communication agency network IPREX has hired Alexandra Mayhew as executive director and Julie Exner as global president. Mayhew was co-CEO of IPREX partner agency Wells Haslem Mayhew and Exner was an SVP at Fahlgren Mortine. In addition, IPREX’s three new regional presidents begin their terms June 1: Kevin Phillips, Americas president; Xavier Prabhu, Asia Pacific president and Jakub Zajdel, EMEA President

NEW YORK, NY

Strategic marketing communications firm Caliber Corporate Advisers has hired Jacqueline Silva as MD.

WASHINGTON, DC

APCO Worldwide has hired Brandon Neal and Preston Grisham to the agency’s campaigns and advocacy team. Prior to APCO, Neal was founder and CEO of a political strategy firm and served as a senior adviser on the Pete for America Presidential Campaign. Grisham was at TechSC.

Account wins

AHMEEK, MI

Erik Kiilunen, founder of rebar manufacturer Neuvokas, and leader of Michigan movement "All Business is Essential," retained Shirley & McVicker Public Affairs to increase the visibility of the campaign.

Kansas City, MO

Independent creative idea agency Barkley is now lead brand agency for Copper Mountain Resort, a vacation destination 75 miles west of Denver, Colorado.

NEWTON, MA

Healthcare informatics company VisualDx has hired healthcare public relations and marketing communications agency Aria Marketing as its AOR.

In other news…

FLORHAM PARK, NJ

Earned and social media agency BML Public Relations has launched a telephone hotline offering free PR advice to help local businesses reopen.

NEW YORK

Aaron Kwittken, KWT Global founder and CEO, has been named to the National Council of George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs.