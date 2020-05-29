Should Twitter have restricted Trump’s tweet?

Twitter placed a public interest notice on a tweet from President Donald Trump for breaking the social network’s rules about “glorifying violence” on Friday morning.

Trump’s tweet addressed the Minneapolis riots and said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Because of the quote’s historical connection to violence, mirroring language used by a Miami police chief in the late 1960s during riots, Twitter took action.

The tweet was hidden from Trump’s timeline, but can be accessed by clicking a “view” button. Users can retweet it with a comment, they cannot reply to it, retweet it directly or like it. Trump’s tweet won’t be algorithmically recommended on its platform.

What’s your take on Twitter’s decision? Is it the right thing to do? Too political? Censorship? Or is the company biting off more than it can chew?