Porter Novelli UK co-MD Nicole Yost joins BCW in senior healthcare role

Yost (pictured) has left Porter Novelli after five years. She initially joined to head healthcare comms before being promoted in 2018 to jointly lead the London office with Jo Patterson, who is now sole MD.

At BCW, Yost reports to Catherine Keddie, MD of health in London, with a dotted line to UK CEO Rebecca Grant.

Before joining Porter Novelli, Yost's roles included senior director at Ogilvy Healthworld and associate partner at Instinctif.

Keddie said: "Nicole arrives at a time when our healthcare business is thriving. Her significant expertise and areas of interest put us in the perfect position to build on our existing success and continue to grow and transform our services and offer to meet the evolving demands of healthcare communications. Before and throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to investing in talent that will enable us to meet the challenges and opportunities many our clients are facing now and into the future.”

Yost said: “BCW Healthcare has established a phenomenal reputation for delivering bold creativity and digital innovation for healthcare clients, with a truly integrated offering that operates at scale. This is a fantastic opportunity to further expand the agency’s offer, at a time when clients are increasingly looking at how they can be fit for purpose and future proofed against an ever-changing environment where business and digital transformation are accelerating at a rapid rate.”

A Porter Novelli spokesperson said: “The team at Porter Novelli wish Nicole the best of luck in her new role.

"From a management point of view, nothing has changed. Jo Patterson continues as managing director in London, supported by Fenella Grey, chair. Ludivine Delattre, our recently appointed head of health in London, supported by Amber Tovey, business director, remains in charge of a growing and ambitious London health team.”