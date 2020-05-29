Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday

On Thursday, President Trump issued an executive order trying to change the law that protects social media companies from being held liable for the content on their platforms. "A small handful of social media monopolies control a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States," Trump said. The war between Trump and social media has grown hotter lately. On Thursday, Twitter added a warning about "glorifying violence" and hid a Trump tweet about the Minneapolis riots. (Associated Press) Trump acknowledged there will be legal challenges to his order; "I guess it's going to be challenged in court, what isn't?" he asked. "But I think we're going to do very well." (CNN)

Minneapolis police arrested a CNN crew live on air Friday morning while they were covering protests over the death of George Floyd. The crew were told they were being detained for not moving when asked. But as he was being handcuffed, reporter Omar Jimenez can be heard saying; "We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. ... Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way -- wherever you want us (we'll) get out of your way." (CNN) Another CNN reporter also in the area and was approached by police but not detained. In a CNN post Josh Campell, who is white, pointed out that he "was treated much differently" than Jimenez, who is black. After the incident CNN tweeted;"A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not."

Syneos Health Communications had a "strong" 2019, said president of the agency's U.S. PR group Jeanine O'Kane for PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2020. She added that she was proud of the firm's progress a year after it was created from the merger of INC Research and inVentiv. And while revenue grew 4% to $110 million last year, Syneos' U.S. headcount dropped from 268 in December 2018 to 199 and in March, Reuters reported that the company was exploring a sale.

A PR firm blew the whistle on a fake philanthropy event that celebs like George and Amal Clooney were supposedly to attend. In an email to Forbes, Dara Kaplan said her shop Wunderlich Kaplan was asked to promote the Connect Summit, organized by Thrive Philanthropy. But "it seems that we were hired to launch a conference that was built on lies," she wrote. Clooney and other celebs have said they were never involved. "There are ads running claiming that Amal and I will be participating in the Thrive Philanthropy's Connect Summit. We have never heard of this summit and have never been approached," he wrote in a statement. Other celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and Stephen and Ayesha Curry have said the same. Kaplan told Forbes she found out the event was fake when a publicist for one of the celebrities asked her why her client was touted as being involved.

