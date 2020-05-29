Government and NHS launch film to educate public on ‘Test and Trace’

The film at the heart of the campaign was showcased by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday evening at the government’s daily coronavirus briefing.

In the film, a voice over explains that the Government is seeking a treatment for coronavirus but that ‘test and trace’ is the quickest way for the public to return to some sense of normality in the meantime.

The film then explains how the test and trace system works in practice.





Commenting last night on how the government was planning to slowly bring the country out of lockdown without risking a second peak in new infections which could overwhelm the NHS, Johnson said at the press briefing: “Yesterday…we took a huge step forward that will enable us to keep making progress in returning our lives to as close to normal as possible, while continuing to control the virus and isolate any new outbreaks. And that is through our new NHS Test and Trace programme in England.”

A similar scheme, called ‘Test and Protect’, has been initiated by the Scottish Government.



A UK Government spokesperson said: "The NHS has built a world class test and trace service that will allow us to help life get back to normal by breaking the chain of infection. It allows other uninfected people to go back to a more normal life whilst the government works hard to find a vaccine or effective treatment."