Movers & Shakers: Become, H+K, W Communications, Lotus, Bubble, Liquid and more

Become hires Sport England duo

Become, the national charity for children in care and care leavers, has appointed former Sport England head of external affairs job-share partners, Lisa Watch and Rhiannon Clapperton, to the newly created role of director of policy, campaigns and communications. Read more.

Lotus restructures leadership

Lotus has reshuffled its leadership team with Sarah Johnson moving from CEO to founder and Jules Ugo, the current MD, stepping up to CEO. Kate McWilliams will move from deputy MD to MD LATAM, responsible for the growth and management of the Latin American and Spanish speaking division which is one of the agency’s specialist areas. The restructure, which has been in the planning for some months, comes 18 months after the sale of a majority stake to Warren Johnson’s W Communications and against a backdrop of an immensely difficult time for the travel industry. It is designed to capitalise on its fast-paced growth since the W partnership, focusing on the newly defined key divisions of Hotels, Brand, Corporate and Destinations.

W grows Corporate team

W Communications has hired Michael Kelly as head of Corporate and two account managers as it expands its Corporate team to 11 staff. Read more.

Liquid strengthens Birmingham team

Comms consultancy Liquid has appointed Dan Hill as account director to bolster its leadership team in Birmingham. Bringing over 15 years of experience in the communications field, he will lead the agency’s work across some of its Birmingham-based public sector accounts. Originally trained as a journalist, Hill has worked across some of the highest-profile property and construction projects in the Midlands, such as Arena Central, Arden Cross (the site of the HS2 interchange) and Paradise Birmingham.

H+K global president exits

Hill+Knowlton Strategies global president Lars Erik Grønntun is leaving the firm to become COO and CMO at Norwegian online learning company Kahoot. Read more.

Bubble expands team

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has hired Melanie Webb as a PR and marketing consultant. She brings more than 15 years of experience working in the production and distribution end of the broadcast sector at agencies including Premier PR and Franklin Rae.

Element hires ex-Whiteoaks director

Element Communications, the specialist B2B technology PR agency founded last year by former Whiteoaks International client services director, Tom Webb, has hired Simon Moss as a director. Moss is Whiteoaks’ former business development director and brings “a proven track record of new business wins, client strategy development and agency growth”. Since its launch, the agency has built a client roster that includes Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications, which secured the biggest Public Private Partnership in European telecoms last year, and scale-up businesses from professional services, private equity, fintech, cyber security and HR technology.