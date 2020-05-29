Pitch Update: Honda, RAF, British Red Cross, World Gold Council, RBW and more

Google-funded charity hires Barley

Barley Communications has been appointed by Google-backed The Good Things Foundation to deliver an integrated digital and PR programme for the social change charity’s new Make It Click programme. Make It Click will work with seven million-plus UK residents to develop their digital skills, confidence and employment prospects. Barley Communications won the brief after a three-way pitch, with comms activity to continue to the end of 2020. It is the first foray into national communications for Make It Click.

RBW appoints Milk & Honey to global brief

Milk & Honey has been appointed by life sciences and tech global recruitment firm RBW Consulting to cement the company's European reputation and build its brand in the US. Starting immediately, the agency is responsible for leading the media relations and digital strategy across Europe and the US. The agency will also be working with RBW Consulting to help build credibility and consistency among its growing client base.



Business for Nature hires Headland

Business for Nature – a global coalition of influential organisations and ‘forward-thinking businesses’, whose aim is to amplify the business voice calling for governments to reverse nature loss and demonstrate business action on nature – has appointed Headland to develop a global campaign to increase business advocacy for policy action. The campaign will be launched in June at the first global leadership conference focused on the reversal of nature loss to take place as the world emerges from the global pandemic. Headland is advising across campaign development and strategy, international media relations, stakeholder relations and advocacy.

RAF Sport appoints Mongoose

RAF Sport has appointed sports marketing consultancy Mongoose to help it transform the impact of sport on air force personnel. Sport plays an essential part in equipping service personnel for the rigours and pressure of defending the nation. To meet that need, the RAF is launching an ambitious three-year plan bringing together over 80 different RAF sports to further strengthen the skills, fitness and mental health of its personnel. Mongoose will connect well-known brands to help develop the Service’s thinking in areas such as sports technology and innovation, and raising awareness of sport in the RAF.

Honda appoints Cirkle

Honda has hired Cirkle to support its 140-strong network of independent and franchised dealerships across the UK, following a three-way competitive pitch. Read more.

PHA wrapped with Ohso win

The PHA Group has won a brief for probiotic chocolate brand, Ohso, to manage its PR and influencer programme in the UK. The agency has been tasked with raising the profile of Ohso through consumer media engagement, product PR and reviews, trade media outreach and a targeted influencer engagement programme. Ohso chocolate is crafted using Belgian chocolate and each bar contains more than a billion live cultures (commonly known as probiotics), which promotes digestive health and boosts the immune system.

Joy of six for W

W Communications has added six new retained clients in the past several weeks in Cera Care, Mind Gym, FREE NOW, Fora, XING Technologies and UMOVIS Lab. Read more.

Instinctif strikes gold with new brief

The World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry, has appointed Instinctif Partners to its EMEA brief, following a competitive pitch process. The Council’s membership includes gold mining companies and its purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership and be the global authority on the gold market. Instinctif’s brief is to help further raise the profile of the Council and its work across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Specifically, Instinctif will help promote gold as an asset class to institutional and retail investors and develop campaigns to highlight gold’s ESG credentials. An integrated team from Instinctif’s offices in London, Germany, Dubai and Johannesburg will work on the brief. Co-ordinated from London, it is led by Ross Gillam, partner in financial and professional services. The team will report to Hannah Brandstaetter, corporate communications lLead, EMEA at the World Gold Council.

Science brief does Matter for UK agency

Science and engineering specialist, Matter PR, has won a brief to deliver a media campaign for European Open Science Cloud (EOSC), an open virtual platform that enables scientists and researchers to access data and work collaboratively. The agency’s brief includes positioning the EOSC and the benefits it can bring to European and worldwide research. Matter will lead a 12-month campaign to raise awareness of the initiative through trade and international media, highlighting the benefits of the new platform to researchers and industry.

Trussle appoints Threepipe Reply

Online mortgage broker Trussle has appointed Threepipe Reply as its retained digital press office agency. Threepipe will be running creative digital PR campaigns to deliver national and lifestyle media coverage, as well as deliver earned link-building programmes from high Domain Authority sites. This will be supported by an ongoing traditional press office, working closely with Trussle’s spokespeople to provide insight and commentary on the mortgage market to personal finance and fintech media. Threepipe is also running paid social programmes and analytics support to help drive customer acquisition strategies at Trussle.

Sapience adds four clients

Sapience Communications, which specialises in tech PR, has added several new tech clients in data security, virtual events, growth business funding and protecting the most vulnerable. These are: cryptography data protection company Applied Blockchain; edtech company StageClip; financial services business SilverCloud Investments; and Shiva Communications, a foundation that aims to end human trafficking and modern slavery in the UK by driving change through corporate, community and individual-based initiatives.

Ready10 wins brief for British Red Cross, Huggg

Ready10 has launched a campaign for UK tech start-up Huggg and the British Red Cross to help vulnerable and isolated people access supermarket shopping during the COVID-19 lockdown. Read more.

Speed to make waves for hot tubs and pools

Speed Communications has been appointed to support the hot tub and home swimming pool industry with PR, media and influencer activity, as well as PPC, SEO, digital display and social media advertising. The campaign has been initiated by Pool Industry Promotions (PIP) to promote the UK pool and hot tub industry. Global travel bans in response to the current Coronavirus pandemic mean that it is doubtful families will be able to go abroad for their summer holiday and sales of hot tubs have already experienced a 480 per cent surge during lockdown, with an estimated increased market opportunity worth over £350m. Following a competitive pitch, PIP appointed Speed to deliver a creative campaign, blending PR and digital programmes, in the leisure and lifestyle markets.

Siren toasts Little Red for beer brief

Consumer PR agency Little Red has won a comms brief for Siren Craft Brew. Since its launch in 2013, the company has created beers with the aim of “inspiring and intriguing as many people as possible with its cutting-edge flavours”. The brand characterises its leading beers by mirroring the sirens of Greek mythology. Little Red will be tasked with press office activity to national newspapers, food, drink and lifestyle titles, amongst other verticals, plus the business sections of tabloid and broadsheet press. Little Red will also organise a virtual press event next month.

Boutique to support electronic music charity

Channel marketing agency Boutique has secured a PR partnership with global electronic music industry charity, Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ). Leeds-based Boutique will provide pro bono PR campaign support to LNADJ, which has supported children in crisis across the world, “linking its love of dance music with various grassroots projects to help those in need”. The focus for Boutique’s PR strategy will be to champion LNADJ’s 10th anniversary this summer, and it has received support from artists including Carl Cox, Fat Boy Slim and Eats Everything, and industry heavyweights such as Pioneer DJ and Mixcloud.

Communication Group wins architect brief

The Communication Group has been appointed as UK public relations agency for architectural firm Buckley Gray Yeoman’s first cultural building, Cromwell Place. Billed as a ‘global arts destination and membership organisation’, it is ?located in the heart of South?Kensington. Buckley Gray Yeoman aims to ?bring?the Cromwell Place concept to life by creating a new, contemporary building that will not only house some of the world's most exciting art, but be viewed as an exhibit in itself.

Manchester agencies support beer campaign

A group of Manchester agencies have joined forces to support craft lager producer Manchester Union Brewery, which is launching a crowdfunding campaign to kickstart its transition from keg to can. PR Agency One, Tunafish Media and Double D Creative are providing PR, social media, branding and creative content services for the campaign, which launched today and has already secured thousands of pounds from thirsty micro investors. The craft lager business, which has been brewing its signature Manchester Union Lager for just over a year, hopes to raise £80,000 to move its business into commercial retail in June 2020.

Parable wins social enterprise brief

Social Enterprise UK (SEUK) has appointed Parable to support its media response to the current COVID-19 crisis. SEUK is the national membership body for the?social enterprise?movement representing over 100,000 social enterprise businesses – an industry that employs two million people and generates £60bn in revenue. SEUK and Parable will be setting out to tell the incredible stories of the nation’s social entrepreneurs and enterprises, as well as challenging policymakers to more effectively support the social sector at a critical moment in its history.