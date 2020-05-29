Twitter censors Trump for 'glorifying violence' as President's row with social media platforms escalates

Twitter has 'placed a public interest notice' on a tweet from US President Donald Trump, which 'violated rules about glorifying violence' – an unprecedented move by a social media company against a US president.

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

Trump's tweet references the reaction to an incident involving Floyd, who was killed when a police offer knelt on his neck for approximately eight minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis. The altercation was caught on video and has sparked outrage across the nation.

Amid growing fears of protests, Trump used the phrase 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts' – wording that Twitter has deemed worthy of censure.

It added: 'We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance'.

This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today. https://t.co/sl4wupRfNH — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

Twitter's move comes shortly after the President signed an executive order to narrow protections for social media platforms, which in turn followed Twitter fact-checking him for the first time over a false assertion about voter fraud in the US.

The latest move from Twitter is a bold one in the ongoing spat with Trump, who uses the social media platform as his predominant vehicle for communication with the public.