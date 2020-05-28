The PR Week: 5.29.2020: Salah Husseini, Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality

In this episode of The PR Week, Salah Husseini, project director at Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, discusses how the organization came to be at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and how operations have changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about GLAAD and Procter & Gamble's study on the presence of LGBTQ individuals in ads, Lars Erik Grønntun leaving Hill+Knowlton for online learning company Kahoot, PRWeek's interview with Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi and more.