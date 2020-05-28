BCW Brussels CEO moves to Google for public affairs role

Massin’s role is to help Google fulfil its commitment to being “a helpful and engaged partner” to Brussels policymakers, the tech giant said.

She reports to Annette Kroeber-Riel, who leads Google's government affairs and public policy teams across the EU.

Career path

Massin, a French national, joins Google from BCW where she worked for nearly twenty years, leading the agency as CEO since 2014.

During this time, Massin led BCW’s EMEA public affairs work, advising clients on EU policy developments and managing pan-European projects and comms programs targeted at regulators, industry and the media.

She also advised the Socialists & Democrats Group of the European Parliament on their ‘Relaunching Europe’ campaign, providing political and comms support in over 20 European countries.

Earlier in Massin’s career, she worked for the UN; first for its cultural arm, UNESCO, and then for the Department of Economic and Social Affairs and then finally for its refugee agency, UNHCR.

Before moving to BCW, Massin worked at the European Commission's Directorate General for External Relations.

New role

Commenting on her new role, Massin said: “While I will miss working with the fantastic team at BCW, I am very excited to join Google. I look forward to helping build bridges, and to partnering with policymakers to create opportunity for Europeans.”

Kroeber-Riel, added: “We are delighted that Karen will be joining us to head up our Brussels team. She is a proven leader who brings more than 20 years’ experience with both the EU and French political systems and an impressive record of building partnerships with governments.”