Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had a busy night. “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me,” Dorsey tweeted late Wednesday. “Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally.” The backstory: Twitter applied its fact-check label to two tweets from President Donald Trump containing false claims about mail-in ballots, after which Trump said he would reveal an executive order designed to “regulate” social media on Thursday. Additionally, senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News, goading viewers to harass Twitter's head of site integrity Yoel Roth. Dorsey also subtweeted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who told Fox that private companies shouldn't be “the arbiter of truth.” “This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth,’” tweeted Dorsey. “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is urging protestors to "keep the peace." Demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd continued for the second straight day in the streets of Minneapolis on Wednesday. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” Frey tweeted early Thursday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also tweeted about the demonstrations late Wednesday, explaining that the situation was “extremely dangerous" and warning people to leave certain areas “for everyone’s safety.”

Lockdown life is certainly not boring for Finn Partners’ Go’el Jasper -- and his eight children. Jasper, who is the agency’s managing partner and Israel country manager in Jerusalem suburb Bet Shemesh, shared his experience working from home during the pandemic. Plus, unique challenges his family has faced, such as: What do you do when five children are expected to be in Zoom classes simultaneously? Check out the full Q&A.

A YouTuber is facing backlash after “rehoming” her adopted son. Myka Stauffer and her husband adopted a child who is autistic from China two years ago, but explained in a YouTube video on Tuesday that they have rehomed him because “numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit.” Fans were outraged at the news and some are calling to have the family’s sponsors pulled. Stauffer, who has 162,000 followers on Instagram and 700,000 YouTube subscribers, has garnered partnerships with brands such as Big Lots, TJ Maxx and Danimals yogurt.

Ruder Finn had a successful 2019, with top- and bottom-line growth. The firm’s global revenue last year grew 10% to $78 million. In PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020 profile of Ruder Finn, the firm’s CEO Kathy Bloomgarden discussed the reason behind the growth and what she is focused on for the rest of the year.