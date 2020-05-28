PRWeek UK Awards 2020: Three coronavirus-related categories added

The new categories are:

Best Coronavirus Crisis Management. This award will be given for the most effective management of an issue or crisis by a consultancy or in-house team, or a combination of both, relating to the pandemic.

Best Ethical or Good Cause Initiative During the Coronavirus Crisis. This award recognises the best campaign with a good or progressive purpose at its heart relating to the crisis.

Best Proactive Communications During the Coronavirus Crisis. This award recognises the best proactive response by a brand or another organisation to the crisis.

For full details about the criteria of the new categories, and others for 2020, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

As PRWeek previously reported, the Best Cause-Led Campaign has been renamed Best Purpose Campaign this year. A new category of Diversity and Inclusion Champion has also been added for 2020.

The winners of this year’s PRWeek UK Awards will be announced at a gala event in London on Tuesday 27 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be awarded.

