W Communications hires head of Corporate amid account wins

The agency has hired Michael Kelly as head of Corporate. He joins from Edelman, where he worked in its Corporate Reputation division for four years. Kelly previously worked at Red Consultancy and Hume Brophy.

W has also hired account director Daisy Hayward – another recruit who joins from Edelman – and account manager Holly Bryden, who joins from Camargue, taking W's corporate team to 11 staff.

The recruitment drive coincides with the arrival of a slew of new retained clients.

Fast-growing healthcare tech business Cera Care appointed W to support its domestic expansion. The company recently raised more than $90m in debt and equity financing, and has recruited tens of thousands of frontline carers through a partnership with the Department for Health and Social Care.

This month, the agency advised on the merger of ride-hailing firms FREE NOW and Kapten, which have formally joined forces to compete with Uber for the market's number-one spot.

W is also working with professional learning and development company Mind Gym, following its recent IPO and expansion across the UK, North America and Asia, to grow its business-focused offering.

Meanwhile, W's brief with Australian-based XING Technologies includes the international rollout of COVID-19 focused diagnostic devices. The agency is also working with UMOVIS Lab on a multi-market launch of PPE subscription kit StoBox, and helping co-working space provider Fora with client acquisition across London.

“Since we launched in 2009, Corporate has always been at the heart of what we do, but it’s arguably been overshadowed by the success of our Consumer business. We feel now is the time for us to really accelerate our growth in the Corporate market, and these recent hires and client wins attest to that,” W Communications founder and chief executive Warren Johnson said.

“Increasingly, this practice is the glue that binds our international offices together through multi-market campaigning and globally focused account work. We were honoured last year to be recognised by PRWeek as one of the Agencies of the Decade, largely for our consumer portfolio. We intend to carry this into the next decade and have a similar impact in the corporate space.”

The growth in Corporate comes off the back of a strong year of growth for the agency. W Communications increased revenue by 12 per cent to £9.35m in 2019, rising six places in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies rankings and breaking into the Top 10 consumer rankings.