Ready10 wins PR brief for British Red Cross and Huggg COVID-19 campaign

The campaign is being delivered via Ready10's Ready to Help initiative, which was set up two months ago for pandemic-specific projects.

Microgifting platform Huggg approached the agency to handle the PR brief for a partnership with the British Red Cross.

The partnership puts the charity's volunteer network together with Huggg's technology to deliver supermarket shopping in a cashless, contactless way to those who are isolating and unable to call on the practical support of family and friends.

Ready10 will manage the PR drive to raise awareness of the campaign and encourage those who are shielding to get in touch with the British Red Cross if they need help.

Huggg head of brand Olivia O’Brien said: “Our business completely transformed overnight as we pivoted from our digital gifting function to support those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We were really impressed with the work carried out by Ready10’s Ready to Help initiative. Having the team on board to manage PR for the campaign has been amazing. We have been juggling a lot over the past two months as our business has developed in response to COVID-19, and they have really led the charge for us.”

Ready10 managing director David Fraser said the agency was inspired by Huggg’s story. “From initially helping schools provide free meals to families in need to now working alongside the British Red Cross, they have worked so hard to transform their business for the greater good,” he said.

This is the fifth campaign since the agency launched its Ready to Help initiative two months ago with a public appeal for Just Park, which resulted in 15,000 free parking spaces being listed for NHS staff.

Other initiatives include carer support charity Mobilise Online and Stay for Heroes, a scheme that enables people to give B&B and hotel vouchers for key workers.