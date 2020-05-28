Honda hires PR agency to support dealerships and transition to electric cars

Cirkle has been appointed on a retainer to an integrated b2b and consumer brief. The agency will be responsible for driving engagement, purchase consideration and footfall into dealerships, targeting Honda loyalists and attracting a younger demographic who are more inclined to buy electric cars.

The appointment comes at a time Honda is planning to transform its mainstream European vehicles to electric engines by 2022.

Cirkle will support dealerships for the launches of the Honda e and Jazz Hybrid innovations.

The brief includes helping dealers optimise local community engagement through a mix of Honda news, seasonal calendar hooks, content and news-generation stories, community platforms and social media to drive forecourt footfall.

The account will be led by Cirkle’s managing partner of consumer brands, Kate Gibson.

Honda UK head of PR Simon Branney said: “It was a very competitive pitch process and the Cirkle team demonstrated enthusiasm, passion and expertise throughout. What we were looking for was an agency that could take the dealer PR to the next level as we continue our electrification journey – and what Cirkle proposed will do just that. I’m really looking forward to working closely with the team.”

Cirkle chief executive Ruth Kieran added: “We’re incredibly proud to be helping Honda’s dealership network as they begin to safely open up and engage with their local communities. We are working hard in partnership with the Honda team to deliver a range of initiatives which will bring the message of electrification and the electric driving experience to a whole range of new and existing customers from 1 June and beyond.”