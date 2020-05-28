Ninemer Communications secures string of clients

Ninemer Communications has announced Great Eastern, Lendlease, SOMPO and Genting Cruise Lines (Singapore) as its new clients. Genting Cruise Lines' remit includes brands such as Star Cruises, Dream Cruises, and Crystal Cruises, and the brief includes publicity efforts for various corporate initiatives as well as marketing campaigns.

For international property and infrastructure group Lendlease, Ninemer will provide campaign work focusing on its retail malls and rewards programme, Lendlease Plus. The scope includes other tactical communications to help drive sustained shopper activities across their malls which includes JEM, 313@somerset, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter.

For Japanese insurance and risk solutions provider SOMPO, the agency will focus on building engagement content with the aim of driving growth in brand awareness and digital content distribution insurance products, focusing on the travel sector.

Ninemer speicalises in destination and event marketing, and it has a pulse on MICE (meeting, events, conferences, exhibitions) marketing.

