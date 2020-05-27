Cision launches article-level data

CHICAGO: Cision is making article-level data available to Cision Impact customers, it said last week.

The audience and attribution service will offer true-reach metrics at an individual article level.

Its goal is to replace potential reach and unique visitors per month with validated and granular data for each article in Next Generation Communications Cloud for Cision Impact customers.

The data will support a more precise understanding of which journalists and publications best resonate with target audiences, through integration of article readership with audience demographic, firmographic and engagement data, Cision said. It also provides industry analysis to research key trends and identify emerging journalists and publications of influence.

Cision said that the data could help customers understand the impact of their own media relations strategies and it could also provide competitive intelligence, tracking competitors’ earned media coverage as a performance benchmark.

“From targeting journalists and crafting campaigns to measuring pickup and coverage, article-level data can be leveraged at every stage of the communications workflow, and we’re thrilled to provide this new offering to our customers,” said Brendon O’Donovan, head of global product marketing at Cision.