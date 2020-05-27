Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: Dentsu is planning to make a 7% cut in costs, according to its Q1 financial results, which were released this morning. The Japan-based holding company reported an 0.8% decline in organic revenue in the period, according to Campaign. Dentsu has withdrawn its financial guidance for its 2020 fiscal year due to COVID-19.

What people will be buzzing about today: SpaceX’s launch. The company is planning to transport two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in what would be the first manned spacecraft launch in the U.S. since 2011.

Amazon has produced ready-to-run segments for local TV news stations about its work delivering essential products and keeping its facilities safe for workers amid the pandemic. Nearly a dozen stations have taken the bait, airing the video footage untouched with anchors even touting the materials as a look inside an Amazon fulfillment center, according to Vice.

Twitter has tagged two of President Donald Trump’s tweets about voting by mail as “potentially misleading,” marking a shift in social media networks’ relationship with the president. In response, Trump accused Twitter of election interference. Twitter’s decision comes amid outrage over Trump using the platform to spread baseless accusations about MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

In today’s Agency Business Report spotlight: Precision. The firm got serious about formalizing last year and made the “big structural changes that we felt we needed as a fast-growing agency,” said cofounder and partner Stephanie Cutter. Go here for the full Agency Business Report 2020.