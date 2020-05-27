WE Communications to handle PR for Treasury Wine Estates

Following a pitch, Australian wine company Treasury Wine Estates picked WE Communications as its comms agency in Southeast Asia. WE will work on regional comms strategy across three of Treasury's brands: Penfolds, Wolf Blass, and Beaulieu Vineyard. The brief includes storytelling and creative content as well as marketing-driven activations such as the annual Penfolds event.

The account's remit includes Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand. To service the account, WE put together a cross-functional team of corporate, consumer and creative specialists led by Alicia Eu, head of corporate in Singapore.

"From day one, WE's strong understanding of and passion for our business was evident in the work and strategic thinking across expertise," said Yodissen Mootoosamy, Treasury Wine Estates' general manager, Southeast Asia.

In addition, WE recently launched a virtual executive coaching programme to assist business leaders in communicating with stakeholders through new digital channels. The 'Down the Lens' modules aim to build executives' confidence and improve clarity when utilizing new comms tools to engage with the media and broader public.

WE Communications won Best Agency in APAC at the recent PRWeek Global Awards.

