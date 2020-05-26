Reportable launches online Newsrooms

BOSTON: Communications technology vendor Reportable has launched Newsrooms, which it says is a user-friendly way to showcase content for journalists.

The software is intended to be easier to use than content management systems. Reportable’s Newsrooms can be added to sites hosted on WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, Shopify and other platforms. With no requirement for web development, these Newsrooms can be created by uploading files and images, allowing content to be displayed for media, investor or customer audiences. Newsrooms can also be integrated with Google Analytics for audience metrics.

"Communications pros told us they wanted an automated, affordable and user-friendly way to build and manage online newsrooms for private companies and brands," said cofounder Tom Baker. "Current newsroom providers weren't an option, as they cater to public companies or are too expensive. Popular content management systems like WordPress are time consuming and clunky for the user. We built Newsrooms to fill this need in the communicators' toolbox."