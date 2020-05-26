Meltwater names Niklas de Besche CEO

SAN FRANCISCO: Media intelligence firm Meltwater has named Niklas de Besche as its CEO, replacing Meltwater founder Jorn Lyseggen.

Lyseggen is transitioning to the role of executive chairman of the company’s board.

De Besche had served as executive director of products.

Meltwater was founded in Oslo in 2001 as Magenta News, a press clippings service. Lyseggen, who created the company with Gard Haugen, was its first CEO.

The company said the transition is part of a long-understood succession plan. Lyseggen had been on medical leave since last fall, and had offered to stand down from day-to-day management duties. As a board member, he will focus on long-term strategy.

“Niklas has played a major role in making Meltwater what it is today,’’ Lyseggen said in a statement. “He has been instrumental in setting the culture, building passion for our clients, and driving innovation in our product.”