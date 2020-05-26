Coffee Break with St. Jude’s Marvin Stockwell

Coffee Break is a weekly 15-minute intermission in your working day when you can find out more about PR pros occupying interesting roles across the industry.

Live each Wednesday morning by 11:00am ET, this week’s episode digs into the story behind 58-year-old St. Jude’s, which was founded by entertainer Danny Thomas, who vowed he would build a hospital if he ever became famous.

Stockwell explains how the hospital’s communications team works remotely during this health crisis, elevating stories about science, research and treatment. It also produced resources for the kids in their care with cancer and other catastrophic conditions such as a coronavirus coloring book and created a COVID-19 registry for childhood cancer.

To suggest a guest for Coffee Break, pitch steve.barrett@prweek.com.