Budweiser names Allison+Partners as PR AOR

ST. LOUIS: Budweiser has selected Allison+Partners as U.S. PR AOR.

The agency started working with the beer brand last Monday, following a quick RFP process. Allison received the RFP in late April and won the business on May 13. Five firms pitched, said Allison president of consumer brands Lisa Rosenberg.

“We are doing integrated comms planning and PR support for all their brand initiatives, product launches, sponsorships and activations,” said Rosenberg.

Allison “jumped right in,” said Rosenberg, working on Budweiser’s Memorial Day campaign. The agency is also collaborating on the brand’s Father’s Day push and product launches.

Know a military service member making a difference at home or abroad?



Reply with their story so we can all toast their service with our new Patriotic Camo Cans this #MemorialDayWeekend. pic.twitter.com/YVY47oEX2Q — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 24, 2020

Monica Rustgi, VP of marketing for Budweiser, said it was “love at first sight” when the company met with the MDC Partners agency.

“As America’s beer, it is critical that Budweiser’s values of authenticity, ambition and freedom shine through in the work that we do as well as the way in which we work with our partners,” she said. “When we were seeking a new agency, having shared values and culture was a key decision driver for us.”

She added that Budweiser is “building brand love with the next generation of beer drinkers” and needed a partner who could generate “disruptive, PR-led ideas.”

Rosenberg is leading an account team of seven staffers with EVP of consumer brands Emily Wilson-Sawyer. The budget is “in the six figures,” said Rosenberg.

Weber Shandwick was the incumbent on the account. A Weber representative referred requests for comment to Budweiser.

Weber Shandwick’s portfolio of work with Anheuser-Busch is continuing on brands such as Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Social Club and Estrella Jalisco.

Allison+Partners’ revenue rose 23% globally to $71.9 million in 2019, its 18th consecutive year of top-line growth, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.