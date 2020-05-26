Digital Edition: May/June 2020

Download the Digital Edition Here

Featured in this issue:

Agency Business Report 2020: PRWeek’s annual analysis of the PR and marketing communications industry is the most in-depth coverage you can find anywhere:

Overall 2019 stats and figures from 289 agencies, including a summary of mergers and acquisitions and a breakdown of women-led offices for some of the biggest players in the industry

An insider’s look at what clients want from their PR partners

An overview of the trends that shaped last year, and a look forward at how the coronavirus pandemic will indelibly shape PR in 2020 and beyond

In-depth sector trends for corporate, consumer, healthcare, technology and public affairs

PRWeek profiles 33 agencies, from the largest in the world to boutique firms doing some of the most innovative work in communications

Six small, up-and-coming agencies that are making their mark as they continue to expand and win bigger accounts across the U.S.

Rankings tables highlighting the top 150 U.S. agencies and top 30 global firms

We hope you enjoy this digital edition.