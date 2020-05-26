Digital Edition: May/June 2020

Featured in this issue:
Agency Business Report 2020: PRWeek’s annual analysis of the PR and marketing communications industry is the most in-depth coverage you can find anywhere:
- Overall 2019 stats and figures from 289 agencies, including a summary of mergers and acquisitions and a breakdown of women-led offices for some of the biggest players in the industry
- An insider’s look at what clients want from their PR partners
- An overview of the trends that shaped last year, and a look forward at how the coronavirus pandemic will indelibly shape PR in 2020 and beyond
- In-depth sector trends for corporate, consumer, healthcare, technology and public affairs
- PRWeek profiles 33 agencies, from the largest in the world to boutique firms doing some of the most innovative work in communications
- Six small, up-and-coming agencies that are making their mark as they continue to expand and win bigger accounts across the U.S.
- Rankings tables highlighting the top 150 U.S. agencies and top 30 global firms
We hope you enjoy this digital edition.