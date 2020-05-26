BCW shutters BWR, folds agency into BCW Entertainment

LOS ANGELES: BCW has shuttered entertainment shop BWR, folding it into BCW Entertainment.

“BCW is committed to continually examining our business to ensure we are best structured to serve our clients and marketplace needs,” the agency said in a statement. “Due to a variety of considerations, and the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry, we are combining our BWR brand into BCW Entertainment, effective immediately.”

The agency explained that some BWR staffers will stay with BCW but others are no longer with the firm. Entertainment trade Variety reported that several BWR executives are planning to open their own shop.

BCW launched its entertainment practice last summer on the foundation of BWR, which was absorbed by Burson-Marsteller in 2010. Last August, it named Eric Green, EVP of corporate entertainment at BWR, as president of BWR and the newly formed BCW Entertainment, making him the de facto leader of the firm after founding partners Larry Winokur, Nanci Ryder and Paul Baker retired. Green began reporting to BCW CEO Donna Imperato.

Parent company WPP merged Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe into BCW in early 2018.

BCW posted 1% revenue growth to $720 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.