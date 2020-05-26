Exclusive: British Transplant Games reappoints agency for three years as donation law changes

BTG, a flagship event for the charity Transplant Sport, is an annual event celebrating the life-saving benefits of organ transplants.

Liquid extends involvement

The agency was first appointed in 2018 by BTG organisers MLS Contracts and Transplant Sport to manage PR and comms for the event in Birmingham, and again in Newport in 2019.

Under the new contract, Liquid will deliver PR and comms services for the 2021 games in Leeds, as well as for further events in the following two years.

The organisers have traditionally appointed a local PR agency in the city where the next games are due to take place.

Nonetheless, they offered Liquid the contract for the 2019 games and three subsequent years based on its work in 2018.

Law change

The additional significance of the event for the transplant sector is that the law in England changed to a new system last week. Under this system, all adults are assumed to be organ donors unless they specifically opt out or are in an excluded group, such as under-18s or visitors to England.

The games are an opportunity to highlight the message that it is important for people to understand the changes and discuss their wishes with family and friends.

Virtual games

This year’s BTG event was due to take place in Coventry this summer, but because of the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been cancelled and will be replaced by a ‘virtual games’ online.

This will consist of a series of fun challenges to be completed at home and then shared on social media.

The road to 2021







In the run-up to the 2021 Games, Liquid said it will launch a new social-media campaign to raise awareness of the importance of having a conversation about organ donation and signing the register.

It will also run a programme with schools in Leeds to educate young people about organ donation, combining child-friendly presentations with sporting activities.

Liquid, which has offices in Birmingham and the Channel Islands, moved up 11 places in last month's annual PRWeek rankings of the top public sector specialists by revenue in the UK.

Elisabeth Lewis-Jones, chief executive of Liquid, said: “At the moment there are almost 5,000 people on the transplant waiting list and last year over 400 people died while waiting. It’s more important than ever that we keep raising the profile of organ donation, the amazing recipients and the donor families that are continuing to give the gift of life over the next three years.”





