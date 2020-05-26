'It gets my brain in the mood to work harder' - What Inspires Me, with Threepipe's Sophie Lennon

At the moment, we have to take our inspiration where we can get it. I would love to say I’m getting stuck in to a great novel I’ve always wanted to read and maybe even learning a new language to help my creative juices flow – not so with three children to home school and a busy ‘office’ life. So, what’s driving me? Here goes…

7.30am exercise

It is a must. The day goes quicker than ever before at home and if I don’t take that hour at 7.30am it literally never comes. I like a HITT (high-intensity interval training) session – loads of cardio, burpees aplenty and the excuse that it has ‘earnt’ me a glass of wine as soon as 5pm arrives – or sometimes earlier! I wouldn’t say I do my thinking at this particular time of day, but it certainly gets my brain in the mood to work harder later on.

via GIPHY

9.30am Teams (team) calls

It’s a tricky time, and I’m keen to continue working closely with my colleagues and make sure we are supporting each other. I am no technical whizz that’s for sure, but I love [Microsoft] Teams. I genuinely feel just as close to my team now as I did when I was working in the office for eight hours a day – long may home working continue to be recognised, it really is the way forward. We all bring our coffee to brainstorms… just in a different way.

Pinterest

Predominantly I work in consumer/lifestyle PR, so when I am campaign planning social feeds are my ‘go-to’. I think Pinterest is often seen as the poor relation in the social media family – well, not for me. Instagram is a must most of the time but Pinterest is a great vertical for new and interesting brands and it is being used a lot to more than we think. I’m keen to see what is going on outside of the norm. We work closely with our creative team developing eye-catching content for our clients and so these two channels are essential viewing when it comes to new business and organic growth.

via GIPHY

A good story…

Having worked in PR all my life, the power of a good story is very much always front of mind. At this stage I could scour the Sunday Times best sellers list and pick out a literary marvel to claim to have read, but I won’t. Instead I am being true to myself and admitting escapism is the key for me when I want to turn my mind on – or off, for that matter. The Christmas blockbuster from Sarah Morgan was my last ‘best read’ and I know a good book when I finish it in 48 hours!

And finally… the sunshine

Who knew that a life in lockdown would be accompanied by the most glorious English weather? It’s not just the additional vitamin D, but the fact that a walk in the sunshine is far more productive than staring at your laptop for an hours on end trying to think of an idea. Try it! [Picture credit: Peter Cade via Getty Images]

