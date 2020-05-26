Hill+Knowlton hires Kelli Parsons, Philippe Maze-Sencier as global chairs

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has named Kelli Parsons to the role of global chair of corporate affairs and Philippe Maze-Sencier as global chair of public affairs.

Both are new positions at the agency. Based in New York, Parsons is set to start in her role on June 15. Maze-Sencier is set to begin on June 8, working from Brussels and Washington, DC. Both will report to global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva.

Parsons will help Hill+Knowlton clients manage corporate brand and reputation; financial communications; crisis and issues management; employee engagement and change management; and environmental, social and governance strategies.

Maze-Sencier will work to develop the agency’s global public affairs capabilities and help clients mitigate risk, build reputation and accelerate growth.

Parsons previously worked for United Technologies as SVP and chief communications officer but left after the company completed its merger with Raytheon Technologies this year and the combined company restructured its comms function. She has also served as SVP, chief communications officer and CMO at New York Life Insurance and SVP and CCO at Fannie Mae. Parsons had a previous stint at H+K, then known as Hill & Knowlton prior to its merger with Public Strategies in 2011, from 1998 to 2008.

Maze-Sencier previously worked for global strategic business advisory McLarty Associates as MD for McLarty Europe and executive director of government relations for APCO Worldwide before leading its government relations practice in Washington.

Hill+Knowlton’s revenue dipped 9% in 2019 to $366 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report, as content shop SJR spun out from the firm into a standalone agency.