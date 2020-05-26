Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Zoom is a transparent company “inside and out,” the video chat app’s global CMO Janine Pelosi told PRWeek. Along with how the company is responding to security and privacy concerns, Pelosi shared how her team is helping the sudden rush of new consumer use cases to understand the tool and some of her favorite ways brands and celebrities have used Zoom over the past few months. Check out the full story here.

Franklin Templeton has placed a worker on leave, following yesterday’s viral altercation at Central Park. Amy Cooper, head of insurance investment solutions at Franklin Templeton, was filmed calling the cops on Christian Cooper, a black man, for asking her to put her dog on a leash. Amy Cooper later apologized for the incident and Franklin Templeton tweeted late Monday night, “We take these matters very seriously and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigation the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave.”

Latam Airlines Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Roberto Alvo, the CEO of the largest carrier in Latin America, cited coronavirus-related travel restrictions as a main driver for the decision to file for bankruptcy. The airline, whose shareholders include Chile’s Cueto family and Delta Air Lines, continues to operate on a reduced schedule, and it has commitments for a bankruptcy loan of up to $900 million.

A one-day celebration of doughnuts wasn’t enough for Krispy Kreme. The sweet treat retailer has extended National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week. All next week, June 1-5, Krispy Kreme will offer customers any doughnut of choice for free. In a statement, Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena said the company decided to switch things up this year since days are “starting to blur together."



Andy Pray: “Ideas are the equity of an agency.” Praytell’s founder told PRWeek that his agency doesn’t plan on straying too far from its creative roots, which helped it net a 28.5% growth in revenue last year and bring home numerous awards. Check out Praytell’s profile in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.