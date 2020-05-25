Hill+Knowlton Strategies partners with ESG consultancy firm

Late last year, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) introduced new social and governance (ESG) regulations recently, to take effect in mid-2020. In response to this, H+K Strategies has formed an allegiance with Alaya Consulting, a dedicated ESG consultancy firm based in the SAR.

To help companies listed on HKEX successfully navigate their way through this changing environment, H+K China will work with Alaya to host the Comply + Amplify webinar featuring ESG experts from both companies discussing a wide range of topics.

The partnership will support and further enhance the ESG component of H+K's recently launched global offering, Better Impact, in Greater China. Better Impact is rooted in H+K's 3P communications approach and includes a full set of services, one of which is ESG reporting which helps businesses zoom in on the best areas of sustainability while fulfilling their reporting requirements.

"Now more than ever, the business operating environment has changed and pressures driving that change are building up every day," said QC Liang, China president & CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

"Furthermore, the global sustainability movement has gone mainstream. Consumers are demanding action, governments are tightening oversight, and companies are shifting business models. With our new Better Impact ESG offering, we are helping clients tell the right story for their sustainability investment—the one that fits their purpose, rings true with their audiences and complies with ESG requirements."

