NZ social agency Socialites acquires influencer-marketing outfit

New Zealand's Socialites Group has acquired the country's largest influencer marketing agency, The Social Club.

The Social Club, which will retain its name, has a database of more than 11,000 registered influencers and content creators across Australia and New Zealand.

Socialites co-CEOs Wendy Thompson and Mel Spencer negotiated the deal over Zoom with The Social Club co-founder and CEO Georgia McGillivray, who will remain with the business for three months to ensure a smooth transition.

Thompson and Spencer describe the purchase as a "no brainer" that will strengthen their suite of services to New Zealand and APAC marketing teams, enabling them to deliver content and campaigns and build online communities.

Socialites offers strategy, campaign creation, content production, community management, social listening and Chinese social media. Thompson established Socialites in 2010, with Spencer joining last year. Socialites' current portfolio includes Mitre 10, New World, The Warehouse, AMI & State Insurance, Invivo Wines, Fisher & Paykel, Microsoft IoT and Azure. New clients added from The Social Club portfolio include Mars, DB, Snowberry, Elizabeth Arden and Powershop.

McGillivray, who co-founded The Social Club in 2015, said the acquisition is a "match made in heaven", given the two companies share core values, culture, and a vision for the future of social media.

Thompson said The Social Club is talent-agnostic and brings with it "huge efficiencies and depth of expertise" that will help create ROI for clients. The acquisition also adds technologies, processes and reporting functionalities that can't be matched, she added.

McGillivray said the companies share the same view on the future of social and influencer marketing and digital-first focus. The combined company will create one powerful team that will continue to lead the industry and keep their clients one step ahead, she added.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia