Just briefly

People moves

LOS ANGELES

Dallas Lawrence has joined Roku as head of comms for its platform business, which includes streaming, the advertising business, content distribution and partnerships and The Roku Channel.

NEW YORK

Evoke KYNE has promoted Kate Callan to EVP and head of social media.

RALEIGH, NC

International hunger relief nonprofit Rise Against Hunger has promoted Jolynn Berk to chief marketing and communications officer to further Rise Against Hunger’s global brand and drive fundraising and awareness initiatives. Berk has worked for the organization for almost eight years.

SANTA CLARA, CA

Lise Feng has been hired as director of corporate communications at private equity-owned networking company Infoblox.

In other news

DENVER

Full-service PR shop Novitas Communications, which specializes in corporate communications, issue management and crisis communication, has joined The Public Relations Global Network.

LITTLE ROCK, AR

The Public Relations Global Network has added a public relations and? ?content ?strategy agency Ghidotti to its roster of agencies.

LOS ANGELES

The LAGRANT Foundation is awarding a total of $200,000 in scholarships to 67 ethnically diverse college and university students across the nation, an increase from TLF’s traditional 50 scholarship awards totaling $150,000. You can see the full list of 26 graduate recipients and 41 undergraduate recipients here.

PORTLAND, OR

Certified B Corporation Prichard Communications, which counts foundations, nonprofits and government agencies among its clients, has joined The Public Relations Global Network.

NEW YORK

Integrated comms shop Taylor is partnering with the United Negro College Fund in establishing a HBCU Class of 2020 Loan Forgiveness Grant. The initiative plans to raise $50,000, to provide a minimum of 25 grants up to $2,000 each to 2020 HBCU graduates to be applied against their student loans.