Pepsi, PETA or Caribou Coffee: Who had the cringiest marketing moment this week?

Diana Bradley

All three brands had consumers doing double takes — in a bad way.

Reminder to brands: Be extra careful and sensitive about how you advertise amid the pandemic. 

This week, Pepsi sponsored a poster promoting a COVID-19 testing site at a Florida Walmart. It removed the sign after a backlash.  

Meanwhile, PETA put up a billboard featuring a block of tofu with the statement, “Tofu never caused a pandemic. Try it today!”

And some coffee cup sleeves at Caribou Coffee inappropriately stated, “Fight the urge to remain indoors.” Though, to be fair, the company created the sleeves before COVID-19 hit and the chain is telling workers to toss them out.

Which brand had you shaking your head the most?

