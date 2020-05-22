Pepsi, PETA or Caribou Coffee: Who had the cringiest marketing moment this week?

Reminder to brands: Be extra careful and sensitive about how you advertise amid the pandemic.
This week, Pepsi sponsored a poster promoting a COVID-19 testing site at a Florida Walmart. It removed the sign after a backlash.
Meanwhile, PETA put up a billboard featuring a block of tofu with the statement, “Tofu never caused a pandemic. Try it today!”
And some coffee cup sleeves at Caribou Coffee inappropriately stated, “Fight the urge to remain indoors.” Though, to be fair, the company created the sleeves before COVID-19 hit and the chain is telling workers to toss them out.
Which brand had you shaking your head the most?
Which brand had the most cringeworthy pandemic advertising moment this week?— @PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) May 22, 2020