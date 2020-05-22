Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The Biden campaign kicked reporters off a conference call for Wall Street donors last night when Biden's focus turned to the financiers. NBC's Marianna Sotomayor said she was ejected "when Biden said he was ready to take questions from any of the 25 donors present." Until now, reporters could fully cover the campaign's fundraising events. But in a statement, Biden's deputy campaign manager wrote: "Tonight's event was a new format as we enter a new phase of the general election campaign." In comments made before the reporters were booted, Biden said "You know when Trump ran in 2016, he promised to stand up for the 'forgotten man.' As soon as he got elected he sure as hell forgot them quick enough." (Axios)

Bernie Sanders' supporters can't talk to reporters without approval or argue on social media at the Democratic National Convention or they'll be removed as delegates. The Washington Post reports that the campaign has asked some of its representatives to sign an agreement not to talk to reporters unless it's been approved and to refrain from attacking other candidates or party leaders and arguing on social media. In part, the agreement states; "Social media postings have the potential to generate media coverage. If a member of the media contacts you about a posting of any kind: do not respond."

Canceled internships and paused hiring are making it harder for recent grads and college students to get into the comms business. The PR Council's Agency Ready Certificate Program helps, providing top agency executive-led webinars on strategic planning, data, social media strategy and crisis communications. PRWeek asked four aspiring PR pros about the program and why they want to go into PR.

In our weekly podcast the CEO of Influential, Ryan Detert, discusses AI and matching brands to influencers. Detert and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch also gab about the PRWeek Global Awards, Procter & Gamble's #DistanceDance campaign and how holding companies might bring employees back into the office.

By recognizing that the market demands more ensemble work and less hierarchy, Padilla turned its early 2019 frowns upside down. Overall revenue had dropped 9.5% last year because of "a couple of surprise client non-renewals and budget reductions" said president Matt Kucharski, and because "we also needed to get costs a bit more in line with the realities of the business." The payoff? In the latter half of the year Padilla won assignments from Cargill, Winnebago Industries, and Dole Food according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2020.