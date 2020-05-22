Case study: Grayling used Premier League injury data to highlight podiatry careers

Campaign objectives and target audience

The agency’s campaign was designed to raise awareness of careers in podiatry among young people studying sports science and considering other sport-related careers in the UK.

A secondary objective was to raise awareness of podiatry generally and to highlight the diverse work within the specialism.

The target audience for the campaign was 16- to 22-year-olds who were either sports science students or interested in a career in the sports or health industries.

Key messages

The campaign sought to convey the key messages that podiatry is a rewarding and varied career choice for young people interested in sport and health, and that podiatrists work with sports clubs and individuals to improve health.

A secondary aim was to raise awareness among the general public that podiatrists are specialists in feet, ankles and lower limbs.

The campaign

The three-week campaign, which ran from 14 February to 6 March 2020, used injury comparison data from the top European football leagues, showing that Premier League players were more at risk of injury over the winter than those in other leagues.

Grayling used the data as a route to talk about the role of podiatrists in sport-injury management.

To reach the target audience, Grayling carried out a targeted campaign across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the football injury data it collated, and it created a video highlighting the daily responsibilities of a sports podiatrist, which included interviews with podiatry students.





The agency’s press release was picked up by print, broadcast and online media outlets, including BBC World News, Mail Online and The Independent.

It also successfully pitched case studies to careers titles such as The Sun’s employment section and student employment website Prospects.

Measuring success

Grayling said the College of Podiatry’s careers website achieved almost 2,000 sessions over the course of the three-week campaign.

In addition, it secured 37 pieces of coverage, “with 100 per cent positive sentiment and a reach of 257m people”.

On the social side of the campaign, posts received nearly 2,000 engagements across the three platforms, while paid social helped the campaign reach one million impressions and 460,000 people.

Steve Jamieson, chief executive of the College of Podiatry, said: “This campaign was a fantastic example of how, by using the new and creative route of sport and football, we were able to open up the idea of careers in podiatry to a whole new audience. This was really different to anything we had done before and we were delighted with how it went.”





