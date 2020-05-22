Pitch Update: Movember, STRYYK, Scape Group, Sterling Mint, Ekimetrics, Yapily and more

LMPR wins Movember brief

Men’s health charity Movember has appointed LMPR (Liz Matthews PR) to lead a year-long “360 comms programme” that focuses on creating relevance and exposure for the brand. LMPR will work with the charity to engage consumers in a calendar of events, including Father’s Day, Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, World Suicide Prevention Day and the famed Movember fundraising campaign. The agency said it wants to elevate the iconic 'moustache moment' through “culturally relevant storytelling and strategic celebrity engagement”. All work will drive awareness and fundraising to Movember’s research and support programmes.

Outdoor brand Klättermusen chooses KINC

KINC has been appointed as the retained PR, influencer and experiential agency for Swedish outdoor lifestyle brand Klättermusen after a competitive pitch. KINC will focus on raising brand awareness and appeal to core outdoor and lifestyle audiences in the UK. Since 1975, Klättermusen has crafted durable outdoor clothing and backpacks, and uses organic or recycled materials to minimise the footprint on the planet. Klättermusen has a vision of becoming the 'best brand in the world at making premium, high-quality performance products'.

Eulogy adds Ekimetrics

Global data science consultancy Ekimetrics has appointed Eulogy to support its UK marketing strategy and growth plans. The firm will work with the London Ekimetrics team to build its UK presence, delivering digital marketing services and aiding its longer-term growth strategy. Ekimetrics is a data science consultancy that enables companies to build data and analytics capabilities to drive marketing and business performance. Eulogy has been hired to develop and deliver its UK marketing strategy, to broaden awareness of the brand and deliver campaigns aimed at critical growth sectors for the business.

Madano wins airship brief

Madano has been appointed by Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to help win Government support to build a production facility in the UK for its Airlander 10 vehicle. Read more.

Mercieca to launch Swiss-Brazilian drink

Integrated agency Mercieca has won a competitive pitch to launch Swiss-Brazilian drink Suívie Jabuticaba in the UK. The drink is made from the jabuticaba berry, which is native to Brazil, paired with Swiss organic apples, water and ginger. Mercieca will support the brand’s initial rollout in Whole Foods and health stores across the UK, and attract new suppliers and buyers. Activity will target trade and consumer press.

Zeitgeist wins consumer briefs

Zeitgeist has added two clients: a consumer and influencer outreach brief for non-acoholic spirits brand STRYYK (pictured below); and a consumer and trade PR brief for plastic-free hair and beauty bar brand KinKind, which last week won the Best New Sustainable Hair Product at the Pure Beauty Global Awards 2020.

Milk & Honey win Sterling Mint project

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by Sterling Mint to launch the brand’s NHS Charities Together campaign. The campaign aims to raise £2m for the charity’s COVID-19 appeal and celebrates key workers throughout the pandemic. Sterling Mint, a sister company of Hattons of London which specialises in collectable silver coins and medals, will launch its business and ecommerce site with the Heroes of 2020 Pure Silver Medal range. Milk & Honey is leading the media relations and digital strategy across the UK, and will work with Sterling Mint to promote the overall brand, partners and generate sales leads.

Octopus Group wins fintech clients

B2B tech marketing agency Octopus Group has picked up two clients: Banking Circle and Yapily. The European Banking Circle brief includes building brand awareness in fintech and financial media, building the brand's technology story; and showcasing its technology and product innovation and leadership in the sector. For Yapily, Octopus Group will help build awareness and engagement with core audience groups in the UK, Europe and beyond.

Scape Group turns to Citypress

Scape Group, the public sector-owned procurement specialist in construction, has appointed Citypress to help it raise awareness of its construction projects, following a competitive pitch. The organisation works with more than 1,000 public bodies to deliver construction, infrastructure and consultancy projects and is currently managing £5bn-worth of live projects. Citypress will deliver corporate, trade and social-media support alongside political stakeholder engagement. The agency said it would devise and deliver integrated campaigns using its in-house research specialists.